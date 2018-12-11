Partido BARUG gets Comelec accreditation
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cebu City mayor and now vice-mayoral candidate Michael Rama announced today the accreditation of Partido Barug (Bayanihan Advocates Rallying for Unity and Good Governance) as a regional political party.
Rama said in a press conference this morning that their Comelec accreditation issued on December 7, 2018 is a preparation for the planned implementation of a federal system of government in the country.
He said that a federal system will need local political parties to represent and address the needs of the different states.
Partido Barug is in alliance with the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) of President Rodrigo Duterte.
Councilor Joel Garganera, who is seeking re-election in the May 2019 midterm election, said he is confident that their group will get the president’s support because of their alliance with PDP-Laban.
