Partido BARUG gets Comelec accreditation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cebu City mayor and now vice-mayoral candidate Michael Rama announced today the accreditation of Partido Barug (Bayanihan Advocates Rallying for Unity and Good Governance) as a regional political party.

Rama said in a press conference this morning that their Comelec accreditation issued on December 7, 2018 is a preparation for the planned implementation of a federal system of government in the country.

He said that a federal system will need local political parties to represent and address the needs of the different states.

Partido Barug is in alliance with the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Councilor Joel Garganera, who is seeking re-election in the May 2019 midterm election, said he is confident that their group will get the president’s support because of their alliance with PDP-Laban.