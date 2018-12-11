Capitol employees to get P25,000 bonus each
CEBU CITY, Philippines -Each Capitol employee- regular or casual – will receive P25,000 from the Cebu provincial government on or after December 15.
This, after the Provincial Board approved the passage of the P104 million supplemental budget.
A bulk of the supplemental budget or 43 million is allocated for the P25,000 -Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive.
