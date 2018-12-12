HOMEBAKERS OPENS SM SEASIDE CAFÉ

I love Chocolate cake. [/caption]

Well-loved Cebuano pastry and coffee shop Homebakers is poised to conquer southern Cebu with the opening of its first mall branch at SM Seaside City on December 8, 2018.

Homebakers has steadily gained patronage from the discerning Cebuanos with its elegant and exquisite line-up of breads, cakes, pastries, sandwiches and beverages. It is the favorite go-to shop for many sweet-toothed Cebuanos and out-of-towners as well as those simply seeking good food.

The new café is a response to numerous requests from loyal customers to make the delectable desserts and pastries available in more locations in Metro Cebu.

The new branch, located at the 3rd Level, Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City, creates a new option for customers. The café style outlet offers a refreshing alternative location, with a visit to Homebakers a welcome addition to mall-based activities.

Generous buy-one-get-one offers are in store for visitors to the new destination on December 8 and 9.

On December 8, the first fifty customers buying whole cakes will get the luscious I Love Chocolate Cake free. A P300 gift certificate will be given to all customers buying whole cakes on December 9.

Among the shop’s bestselling confections are the Scarlet, the Merceditas and Obssession.

The Scarlet, a departure from the more widely-known red velvet variety, is a hugely enhanced version of the latter. It is made doubly exciting with chocolate and white chocolate mousse fillings and buttercream icing.

Taking off from its full-grown cousin, the Brazo de Mercedes, the Mercedita is a one-bite wonder of silky custard embraced by a fluffy meringue and finished with delicate icing sugar on top.

The Obssession, object of desire of many, features a very light chocolate cake with a mousse filling, chocolate ganache icing and two-tone chocolate curls for topping.

The SM Seaside City branch will be stocked with these favorites and many more. Like www.facebook.com/HomebakersIncCEBU/ to get more updates on Homebakers’s delicious products and offers.