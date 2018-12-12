Cebu City worker nabbed with shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A worker of the Cebu city government was arrested tonight in possession of about P89,000 worth of suspected shabu.

The arrested person, identified as John Dave Tolabing, 23, was found to be a driver assigned to the Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) of Barangay Sambag II, according to Superintendent Jose Liddawa, deputy chief of the Drugs Enforcement Group (DEG) Visayas.

Tolabing was nabbed during a DEG-led buy bust operation at past 10 p.m. of Tuesday, December 12.

He is now held at the Abellana Police Station in Cebu City.