PNP-HPG: No request yet to apprehend Angkas motorcycles

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police – Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) has yet to receive an official request from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to impound motorcycles of ride-sharing app Angkas.

In a resolution dated Dec. 5, the Supreme Court (SC) issued a temporary restraining order on a ruling of the Mandaluyong City court that allowed Angkas to operate despite issues from regulators of the transport sector.

READ: With TRO from SC, gov’t to resume drive vs Angkas

The LTFRB on Wednesday also issued an order for law enforcement units to apprehend operators and drivers of Angkas and impound its motorcycles if found operating in the streets as public utility vehicles.

“Wala pa namang official request [ang] LTFRB (The LTFRB does not have an official request yet). We first need to coordinate with LTFRB on what grounds, fines and other penalties [to impose] as LTFRB is the lead agency in [the] franchise of Angkas,” Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo, director of PNP-HPG, said in a text message on Thursday.

According to Fajardo, the primary mandate of the PNP-HPG is against car theft, highway robbery, and road safety. /cbb