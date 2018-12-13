Pornhub: Filipinos rank no. 1 in spending most time on site

Filipinos once again ranked number one among those who spent the longest time watching porn this year, as well having a fairly close number of male and female viewers, according to Pornhub.

In its annual “Pornhub Insights” report, released by the site’s research and analysis team on Tuesday, Dec.11, it was stated that Filipino visitors spent an average of 13 minutes and 50 seconds on the adult site for the year 2018. This figure is 22 seconds higher from last year.

Completing the top five are South Africa, United States, Ukraine and Canada.

The country also topped the category of having the most proportionate viewers: 62 percent were male, while 38 percent were female. The study noted that Filipina viewers only increased by two percent, compared to last year’s surge of 32 percent.

Pornhub also boasted of having 33.5 billion visits this year, or 92 million daily visits — which equals the combined population of Canada, Poland and Australia. The site also recorded 30.3 billion searches, or 962 searches per second.

The Philippines went three ranks up, making it to the top 10 on the category of most number of visitors. The United States was still ranked number one, followed by the United Kingdom and India.

Controversial porn star and U.S. President Donald Trump’s former mistress Stormy Daniels became the overall most searched topic on the site. Placing second is the popular online game Fortnite.