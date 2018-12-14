SM City Cebu starts SM Run registration

Registration begins for the much-awaited SM2SM Run, now on its 9th year. Visit the SM2SM Run registration booth at the 2nd level of the Northwing near Metro Dental and Flawless.

Registration fees are at P950 for 21K, P750 for 12K, P650 for 8K, and P550 for 4K categories. For 21K and 12K runners under Age Categories (40-49 years old & 50 – above), please attach together with your registration form 1 photocopy of any government issued ID.

Students and Persons with Disabilities who will present their school ID or PWD ID will get P100 discount in all categories. A group of 10 registrants who will register in the same category can avail of 1 free registration.

Gun start is at 4AM for 21K, 4:30AM for 12K, 5AM for 8K, and 5:30AM for 4K categories. This year’s race route will include the Mabolo area, Banilad, Universirty of San Carlos Talamban Campus, Lahug area, University of the Philippines, Provincial Capitol, Fuente Osmeña rotunda, Plaza Independencia, and Sergio Osmeña Boulevard.

All 21K and 12K runners will have timing chips, and will receive finisher’s medal. Strictly no upgrading and downgrading of race categories.

SM2SM Run Year 9 is set on February 17, 2019 at the North Open Parking Area of SM City Cebu.