Defending boys champs USPF wins fifth straight game in Cesafi Beach Volley

The defending boys champion University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers solidified their hold of the top spot after snaring their fifth straight victory in the ongoing preliminary round of the 18th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Beach Volleyball tournament held at the Fort San Pedro sand court located inside Plaza Independencia.

The Baby Panthers thrashed University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 21-16, 21-13, yesterday to remain at the top of the boys division with an immaculate 5-0 win-loss record while USJ-R drops to 2-3.

In the other boys division games, Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma also had a successful outing after clinching its fourth-straight win at the expense of Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 21-18, 21-15.

SWU-Phinma trails USPF in the standings with its 4-0 card while DBTC is tied with USJ-R with a similar 2-3 standing.

In the distaff side, SWU-Phinma also improved to 2-1 after winning by default against the University of San Carlos (3-2) in the lone girls game.

In the men’s division, Cebu Institute of Technology-University (2-2) Wildcats overcame the USJ-R Jaguars (1-3), 16-21, 22-20, 15-9.

The USPF Panthers, for their part, bagged their third win (3-2) after outclassing USC Warriors, 15-21, 21-19, 15-12.

The reigning women’s champion, SWU Lady Cobras (2-2), on the other hand, won by default against University of Cebu.

Other women’s matches saw Cebu Doctors’ University (3-2) dominating over CIT-U (1-5), 21-12, 21-13; USC (4-1) beating CDU, 21-15, 22-20; USJ-R (4-1) pummelling SWU-Phinma (1-4), 21-8, 21-11; and USPF (5-1) defeating CIT-U.