Baby Webmasters humiliated in Manila

THE REIGNING Cesafi juniors champions University of Cebu Baby Webmasters got a rude welcome in the 7th Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship Rain or Shine Elastopaint Cup as they got blown out by the San Beda Red Cubs, 63-103, on Saturday morning at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

The Red Cubs pounced on the Cebuanos early, leading by 18, 28-10, after the first.

They didn’t let up all the way to the final buzzer to nab the victory in this tournament that pits the very best high school teams in the country.

Winston Ynot had his way with UC’s defense as he scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Rhayyan Amsali also had a solid all-around game with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

James Incio was the lone bright spot for a UC team that already trailed by 40 at halftime, 26-66, as he scored 23 points and pulled down seven rebounds.