Cold front sweeping across parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas

The tail-end of a cold front will continue to affect the eastern section of Southern Luzon and of the Visayas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced by residents in the Bicol Region, Quezon, Mindoro Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon and Samar provinces, the Pagasa said.

Pagasa warned residents for possible flashfloods and landslides could be expected due to the said weather disturbance.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light rain will be the weather over the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and the province of Aurora but due to the northeast monsoon.

The Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain also caused by the northeast monsoon.

No significant impact was expected by the weather bureau in the affected areas in Luzon.