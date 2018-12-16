Leylam bags third men’s title in Aboitiz Football Cup
By Mars G. Alison |December 16,2018 - 08:18 PM
The Leylam Football Club cops its third men’s title in the 20th Aboitiz Football Cup.
Leylam defeated Donsacredale, 2-1, last night at the Cebu City Sports Center for its third Aboitiz men’s title.
Leylam’s Pinto Kabalu was named Most Valuable Player.
