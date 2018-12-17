Catriona Gray enters Miss Universe Top 3

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Catriona Gray further narrows the chance to win the country’s fourth Miss Universe crown as she entered the pageant’s Top 3.

The candidates were chosen after going through the swimsuit, evening gown, and question and answer competition.

If Gray wins the Miss Universe crown, she will be the fourth Filipina to do so after Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, Margie Moran in 1973, and Gloria Diaz in 1969.