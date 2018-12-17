Netizen says Catriona Gray’s gown symbolizes ‘Edsa traffic’

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s flaming red long gown not only symbolizes the flowing lava of Mt. Mayon, but it could also represent the thick red river of car headlights in the Edsa traffic.

A Facebook post by a certain Mackie Contreras made its rounds on social media showing a picture of the Edsa traffic, saying that Gray’s gown also represented the unmoving traffic in Edsa.

“Catriona’s final gown also symbolised ‘traffic sa EDSA,’” Contreras wrote on his post on Monday.

The post garnered over 6,800 reactions and 11,360 shares.

Gray’s fiery long gown was inspired by her hometown’s famous landmark, Mayon Volcano, according to designer Mak Tumang.

Gray was also known for her iconic “lava walk” which went perfectly with her red crystal-embellished gown.

Gray was hailed as Miss Universe 2018 during the coronation held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday.