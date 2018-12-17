Osmeña allocates P15M rice subsidy for motorcycle-for-hire drivers
CEBU CITY, Philippines -Concerned about the plight of Angkas and habal-habal drivers in Cebu City, Mayor Tomas Osmeña has decided to allocate P15-million as rice subsidy for all 6,000 motorcycle-for-hire drivers in the city.
The city council approved Osmeña’s move through a resolution sponsored by Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos during their special session today.
The council also passed a resolution calling the House of Representatives for the passage of a law that will legalize habal-habal operations in the country.
