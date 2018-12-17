Mandaue City Council approved P2.4 budget for 2019

CEBU, Philippines -The Mandaue City Council has approved the executive department’s proposed P2.4 billion budget for 2019.

During the regular session on Monday, the city council adopted the committee report recommending the approval of the 2019 Annual budget during the second reading.

The bulk of the budget will go to the offices of the Mayor, City Engineer, General Services, among others in Mandaue City.

City Treasurer and Lawyer Regal Oliva earlier said that at least five percent or about P100 million form the total budget will be allocated to the said offices.