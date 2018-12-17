Awaken Amazing Christmas Wonder at Ayala Center Cebu

Rediscover the true wonder of the yuletide season at the region’s premier lifestyle and Christmas destination as it unwraps fun activities for the whole family to enjoy this season:

Celebrate music and culture with Awit at Laro on December 12

Watch Mr. Pure Energy, Gary Valenciano, STEPS Dance Studio, and Jonalyn Viray in a musical performance on December 12, 6 p.m. at The Terraces as they reintroduce traditional Filipino games to a new generation through music and the arts. “Awit at Laro”, the brainchild of Valenciano and Bambi Mañosa, aims to raise funds for UNICEF, the Tukod Foundation and the Shining Light Foundation.

More reasons to shop

Enjoy up to 70% off at the mall-wide Christmas sale from December 14 to 16, and take your time as Ayala Center Cebu extends its mall hours on December 14, 10AM to 12MN, and December 15 to 20 from 10AM to 11PM.

Celebrate the season of giving with Laruang Aguinaldo ongoing until December 16

Spread the holiday cheer to more little ones with gifts and toys from Rustan’s and Toys R’ Us. Purchase a toy and give to a child through UNICEF and Kids 4 Kids. Kiddo members who present their purchase receipt at the Kiddo booth gets a special exclusive Christmas gift.

Groove along with Holiday Jazz from December 3 until December 21

Get in the holiday mood by singing and prancing along to favorite Christmas tunes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the month until December 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Level 4 near Mismukuno.

Join the chorus with Cantata from December 4 until December 20

Sing-along with various choir groups as they fill the air with popular Christmas carols and medleys every Tuesday and Thursday starting December 4 until December 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Level 1 near H&M and Oh Georg!

Kids meet and greet with Santa from December 1 to 23

Kids get a chance to meet the red-suited jolly old man and check out his naughty or nice list every Saturday and Sunday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Gallery.

Glide on the Christmas Mall Parade every Sunday from December 2 around the mall.

Don’t miss out the Christmas Mall Parade every Sunday around the mall from December 2. Timezone will be leading the parade together with the Brown Academy of Music members. Kiddo members may join by signing up at the Concierge near Guess to get special treats!

Enjoy the spectacle of The Festival of Lights until January 20

Bring the whole family and delight in “Reimagine the Magic: A Festival of Lights”, an audio-visual display featuring illuminations twinkling and dancing to popular Disney songs. Catch the display every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 20, 2019 at The Terraces.