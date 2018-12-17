White Christmas at Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino

Christmas is truly in the air here at WATERFRONT AIRPORT HOTEL AND CASINO- MACTAN. The Yuletide Season was greeted warmly by the Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan last November 5 as they hosted The Christmas Dream: A Christmas Tree Lighting event and it is just the joyous beginning.

Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan continues to ring in this festive season with special buffet rates at Uno and Christmas activities.

Starting December 16 to 24, from 6PM onwards, be captivated by the classical melodies of Christmas, performed by talented Cebuano musicians as it ushers in the Christmas spirit at the hotel lobby.

Celebrate your Christmas and New Year in UNO! Gather family, friends and loved ones for this holiday calls for a feast. Celebrate the season with a lavish and savory buffet with all-time favorite holiday classics. Our culinary team, headed by Chef Syl Malenab will be preparing festive dishes, delectable Christmas-inspired desserts and mouthwatering cravings that is set to fill your stomach and please your palate.

On December 24 and 25, Santa will be visiting Waterfront Mactan from the North Pole, bringing with him some delicious treats and toys for the kids. Come and say Ho! Ho! Ho! with Santa Claus!

On December 31, let’s bid 2018 goodbye to an exciting New Year’s Eve Countdown Party with this year’s theme: SPLASH OF COLORS. Strap up your dancing shoes, wear your most colorful outfit and welcome 2019 with a bang! Let‘s usher in the New Year with cocktail buffet and a glass of champagne . Energetic live band and a gorgeous DJ will entertain us and keep us dancing until it’s 2019!