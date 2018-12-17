Experience Cebu at bai Hotel

bai Hotel, VisMin’s biggest hotel today, formally opened its doors to business and leisure guests, and ushered in the holiday season last Friday, November 23.

The ribbon-cutting and tree lighting were led by Department of Tourism Region 7 Regional Director Shalimar Hofer Tamano; WorldHotels President for Asia Pacific Roland Jegge, bai Hotel Cebu General Manager Alfred Reyes, and the hotel’s board of directors.

The tree lighting at the hotel lobby featured Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi, and singer and theatre actress Juanita Romualdez. It was followed by an opening gala at the ballroom with a musical performance by Morisette Amon.

“To have the right hotel partner here in Cebu is important and we feel very passionately and very strongly [that] bai Hotel is the right partner for us,” Jegge said.

After its soft opening last year, bai Hotel is now fully operational with 668 luxe accommodations overlooking the harbor and the city, first-rate services, and ultra-modern amenities and facilities.

Nestled conveniently in Mandaue City in close proximity to Cebu City, the business hotel provides easy access to ports and business districts in Metro Cebu. Guests can choose from the deluxe, premier and executive rooms as well as the presidential and executive suites, which include accommodations tailored for Persons with Disability (PWD). All rooms are furnished and equipped with a world class access control system that records guests’ access to their rooms.

bai Hotel has three Executive Club floors with 130 rooms where guestsare provided with 24-hour butler services, cocktails and canapes, ulta-modern office and support services and use of a private dining room.

The hotel also features an infinity outdoor lap pool, fitness center, kiddie room, 350 parking spaces, a travel shop and spa. The 23-storey property offers 12 conference and event venues from function rooms that can accommodate up to 200 persons to the ballroom that can cater up to 450 guests.

Celebrate the holidays at bai

bai offers special events for its guests to enjoy this season. Guests can customize their own holiday hampers and avail of a special Merienda Cena featuring classic Filipino dishes at Lobby Lounge from December 1-31.

On December 24 and 25, kids can meet Santa Claus while a chorale will serenade guests. For holiday dining options, there will be a special buffet at Cafe bai and Christmas and New Year’s Eve set menus at Marble + Grain Steakhouse and Ume Japanese Cuisine.

To usher in 2019, avail of the New Year’s Eve buffet at Cafe bai and join bai Hotel’s New Year’s Eve countdown party: bai Blackout Party 2019 at the roofdeck that will culminate with fireworks display. Guests are invited to come in glow in the dark outfits.

bai is a member of WorldHotels, an exclusive group of independent hotels across the globe with a vision to serve savvy business and leisure travelers who are seeking an authentic and local experience.

bai is WorldHotel’s first property in Cebu and the third in the Philippines after Le Monet Hotel in Baguio and Hotel Luna in Vigan.

For more information email bai Hotel at info@baihotel.com.ph or contact 342-888, 355-888 or 09171415888. For the latest updates like bai Hotel on Facebook at www.facebook.com/baiHotelCebuPH/ and follow @baihotel_cebu on Instagram.