Lycans are Duterte Basketball League champs

THE LYCANS repeated as champions of the Duterte Basketball League as they outlasted the LM Paragsa Consultancy, 74-66, in the deciding Game Three of the finals last Sunday at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Down 0-1 in this series, the Lycans of team owner Dondon Aropo leaned on their composure and the clutch shotmaking of Baruk Ceniza to help the defending champions take the last two games of the series and claim the crown once again.

LM Paragsa also helped hasten their own demise by missing three of four free-throws in the last minute. Paragsa was down by just three, 66-69, after Joseph Guanco split his charities with 56.2 seconds left.

However, the Lycans’ EJ Conahap was sent to the line after he was fouled on a putback attempt. He made the first but missed the second, but possession remained with the Lycans after Paragsa tapped the ball out of bounds.

On the ensuing play, Nogie Saga found Ceniza, who shot and sank a fadeaway to extend the Lycans’ lead to 72-66 and seal the title victory.

Former University of San Carlos standout Sam Hermosa led the Lycans with 17 points and was named as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

John Velasco chipped in 12.

Former Letran Knight Franz Dysam paced Paragsa with 19 points while ex-Cebu Institute of Technology-University shooter Niño Batiquin added 18.

The league’s sixth season kicks off next month.