Heightening ports security eyed to deter entry of drugs

Forwarding firms, port managers tapped to help deter entry of illegal drugs

Believing that the volume of illegal drugs circulating in Cebu City may have originated elsewhere, anti-narcotics enforcers will start to enjoin cargo forwarding firms and port management authorities to help deter the entry of illegal drugs.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) will meet with the owners of private cargo forwarders and heads of port authorities and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) early next year to discuss ways to prevent the entry of drugs and other illegal substances in the city.

Lawyer Paul Clarence Oaminal, chairman of anti-drug nongovernment organization Task Force Haring Tupas, proposed the coordination between law enforcers and the ports managers in order to strengthen the partnership of the sectors.

The coordination between law enforcers and ports managers would entail monitoring suspicious cargoes either shipped domestically or from abroad.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, chief of the CCPO, said the coordination between law enforcers and ports managers will enable them to track and apprehend persons who try to sneak illegal substances into the city.

Oaminal said that if the coordination between local police in Cebu City and the ports managers will prosper, they will propose this to be implemented in the whole region.

Step up

Cebu Provincial Anti Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) chief Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca, in a separate interview, said it is time for the ports managers to step up in the campaign against drugs.

“In regards to supply, it is always a questionable thing for all of us on where the supply came from especially the marijuana that was recently caught kay high grade gyod ni siya. It is always a question og gi-unsa ni siya pagsulod dinhi,” said Meca.

“I really encourage the law enforcers, PDEA, and the Philippine Ports Authority to do something with regards to the supply. The campaign against illegal drugs must be both with the supply and demand,” Meca added.

Meca said that her office can only work on reducing the demand for illegal drugs by strengthening its education drive on the ill effects of drugs and rehabilitating recovering drug dependents.

“No matter how we try our best to reduce the demand, it would not be a snap of a finger nga ma-solve dayon. Educating them takes time. It is a continuing one,” Meca said.

“We need to address the supply. Ang atong law enforcers sige’g panakop. But again,sa pila na ka million of supply being caught, diin man ni gikan. Nganong wa man ni kahumanan or pagreduce sa supply. In fact now, they can recover high grade nga mga marijuana. Probably the other agencies should address it as well,” she added.

Pageant girl charged

Meanwhile, charges for possession and trading of illegal drugs have been filed against former Binibining Cebu contestant Teri Marina Colmenares and Nicole Allan Casiño.

The two were arrested in separate buy-bust operations.

Casiño, 24, was caught with party drugs while kush weed or high-grade marijuana was allegedly obtained from the possession of 22-year-old Colmenares.