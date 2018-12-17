Sinas to Palma: Please pray for cops so that they won’t go to hell

MISA DE GALLO AT PRO-7

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma called on the Catholic faithful to help one another create a perfect world amid life’s imperfections during the second day of Misa de Gallo which he celebrated for the first time at the St. Ignatius Chapel inside Camp Sergio Osmeña on Monday morning.

The Mass was attended by Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) personnel led by Chief Supt. Debold Sinas as well as private individuals.

During his homily, Palma said no family or organization is perfect, not even the police organization. But perfection, he said, can be attained if we help one another.

“Even the family of Jesus is imperfect. But from this family which is not perfect came the redeemer,” said Palma in his homily.

But Palma said that by helping one another, we can create a better world.

“And so our duty is to believe in Him and believe that despite our limitations, our duty is to try to live the family, improve the family, and serve the family,” Palma said.

“And make this world a big family and a better place,” he added.

Palma admitted that he was elated by the ‘warm welcome’ accorded to him by PRO-7.

Sinas meanwhile, said that he personally wanted the archbishop to celebrate one of the Misa de Gallo masses in PRO-7 as proof of the healthy relationship between the two entities.

Sinas thanked the archbishop for granting their request which he believes is a big help in lifting the morale of his men.

“Ang tibuok PRO-7 nagpasalmat og dako nga gihatagan mi og panahon, nga nibisita ug nag celebrate og Mass si Archbishop dinhi. Dako kani ikatabang lalo na sa police to lift our morale and spiritual,” said Sinas.

(The whole PRO-7 is very thankful that the Archbishop gave us his time and celebrated a Mass here. This is a big help to lift our morale and spiritual)

Sinas had one final request though.

“Archbishop ayaw kalimti ipangayo og pasaylo ang mga pulis ug unta dili mi masaag ngadto sa impiyerno,” he implored Palma.

(Archbishop please don’t forget to ask forgiveness on our behalf and to always pray for us so that we will not go to hell)