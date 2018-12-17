Drug courier nabbed with 50 grams of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A relative who did not approve of his involvement in the illegal drugs trade, tipped police of the whereabouts of Jefran Amacanen, 32.

Police arrested Amacanen in his residence in Sitio Mahayahay 2, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City at around 6 p.m. on Sunday (December 16).

Chief Insp. Henrix Bancoleta, head of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the San Nicolas Police Station, said they collared Amacanen after he handed suspected shabu to a police poseur buyer.

Bancoleta said that the suspect was earlier arrested for drugs possesion. He was released from detention last August.

This time, Bancoleta said that Amacanen may have to serve longer jail time for illegal drugs disposal and possession.

Police confiscated at least 50 grams of shabu worth P 340,000 from his possession during his arrest.

In an interview, Amacanen said that he would source his shabu from an inmate of the Cebu City Jail whom he identified as a certain “Regan.”

He said that he would only act as a drug courier for Regan.