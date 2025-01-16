Abandoned luggage alarms passengers at Mactan Airport

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An abandoned luggage has caused alarm at the domestic terminal of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Fortunately, the bag in question only contained clothes and the incident did not result in any disruptions.

At approximately 7 a.m., airport police were alerted by concerned passengers about the presence of a suitcase and a backpack left at the ground level of the Arrivals Area of Terminal 1.

The area was immediately cordoned to give way for inspection.

When authorities inspected the bags, they found no contraband items and weapons like explosives, and that they were only stuffed with clothes.

The matter was resolved in less than 10 minutes, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) said.

Standard procedure

In the meantime, airport stakeholders assured the public that they continually observe the international standard of airport protocols when it comes to unattended baggage – as demonstrated by their aviation security.

“The standard safety protocol for this involved cordoning the area which may have prompted a bit of unease from passengers and netizens,” MCIAA, the state body co-running MCIA, wrote in a statement.

“This is the international standard airport protocol for unattended baggages, which MCIA commits to deliver each time without fail,” they added.

Additionally, MCIAA vowed to always prioritize passengers’ and personnel’s safety and welfare.

MCIA is the country’s second busiest airport, next to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Metro Manila. /clorenciana

