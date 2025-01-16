Spend Sinulog festivities at bai Hotel Cebu

Viva Pit Senyor! One of the grandest festivals in the country is making waves at bai Hotel Cebu. Exciting priti-treats and Sinulog promos are offered to experience the festivities while you make your stay at bai Hotel Cebu.

Prepare to be swept away by an unforgettable night of pulsating beats, chart-topping hits, and an electric atmosphere as you join the Sinulog Roofdeck Party at the Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar.

The annual Sinulog Festival, one of the grandest and most vibrant celebrations in the Philippines, is making a significant impact at the prestigious bai Hotel Cebu. bai Hotel Cebu is inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the electrifying spirit of the festivities through a range of exciting promotions and special offerings. The Sinulog Festival, a celebration honoring the miraculous image of the Santo Niño (Holy Child Jesus), is a deeply rooted tradition that has captivated locals and tourists alike for generations.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Cebu this January as CAFÉ bai presents a culinary journey through the island’s most beloved regional specialties. In celebration of the lively Sinulog Festival, the restaurant will be offering a special menu showcasing the mouthwatering classic Cebuano dishes and local favorites that have been passed down through generations. Every Friday and Saturday throughout the month, diners can indulge in a tantalizing array of Cebuano cuisine during both lunch and dinner service.

Prepare to be swept away by an unforgettable night of pulsating beats, chart-topping hits, and an electric atmosphere as you join the Sinulog Roofdeck Party at the Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar. This three-day event, scheduled from January 17 to 19, 2025, promises to be a true sensory delight, where the boundaries between music, energy, and pure exhilaration blur.

CAFE bai, bai Hotel Cebu’s award-winning buffet restaurant, is giving away discounts through Sinulog Buffet Voucher Sale. Score discounts of a lunch and dinner buffet from January 13 to 17, 2025. Get your vouchers at the F&B Reservations Booth in their hotel lobby. Lunch buffet is priced at Php 1,088 nett per person and dinner is at Php 1,288 nett per person.

bai Hotel Cebu is a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu located just 15 minutes near the airport. For more information about bai Hotel Cebu’s Sinulog Celebration, contact them at (032)342 8888 or email [email protected]