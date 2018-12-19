Inquirer.net pivots Cebu’s only independent newspaper to fully digital

Inquirer.net, the number one Filipino news website, announced its acquisition of the URL www.cebudailynews.inquirer.net and trademark of Cebu Daily News (CDN) and its plan to pivot CDN to a fully digital platform on New Year’s Day of 2019. With this development, Cebu Daily News will produce the final edition of the newspaper on December 31, 2018. This decision is in response to the media consumption habits of readers everywhere.

“Our readers in the region and the Cebu community are first in our minds when we decided to continue CDN via the digital platform,” said Abelardo Ulanday, Publisher of CDN and Inquirer.net. “It is our full hope that CDN’s legacy of independent and fearless journalism will live on by channeling its content through the internet so that we will be able to reach more CDN readers in other parts of the Philippines and the world,” he added.

With Inquirer.net’s reach now totaling 16 million monthly unique users, 98 million monthly visits, 7.4 million social media followers and 128 million engagements on social media, Inquirer.net will put more effort in growing the online reach of Cebu Daily News.

Cebu Daily news will continue to fulfill its mission of building communities by bringing its compelling, hyper-local and award-winning stories to its online edition. Not only will this give CDN more reach, it will allow its readers to participate in the conversation.