More talks with Palma – Sinas

SPIRITUAL guidance and collaborations on projects between the church and the police are among the plans of the top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas in the coming year.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said that he would want to have a regular meet-up with Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma to seek his guidance and to discuss ideas and plans about new programs.

“We will visit them once in a while. Naay bagong projects, programs ingon ana just to talk and share some ideas (with the Archbishop),” said Sinas in a press briefing yesterday.

(We will visit them once in a while. If there are new projects or programs, we would like to talk and share ideas about them with the archbishop.)

Sinas, who was happy to find out that Palma was open to talking with the police force during a private meeting on Monday after Palma celebrated a dawn Mass in Camp Sergio Osmeña on that day.

“Very open naman siya and nalipay kaayo ta ana (that he is also willing to talk with us),” said Sinas.

(The archbishop is very open about it and we are also very happy that he is also willing to talk with us.)

He said that one plan that Palma would want to implement at the PRO-7 was the holding of Masses there.

Sinas said that Palma would want to have other priests in the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral or in the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino to celebrate Masses in Camp Sergio Osmeña.

Sinas said that Palma wanted this to happen so that the police officers could hear the different ideas during homilies from the priests.

Sinas said that after the celebration of Fiesta Señor next year, they would arrange a schedule for the priests of the Basilica and Cathedral to hold Masses at the PRO-7 headquarters.