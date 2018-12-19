Budget for new Cebu City Market Authority Office sought

HOW much would they need to reconstruct the Cebu City Market Authority Office, which was destroyed by fire last November?

City Market Administrator Winifredo Orcullo said in a press briefing on Wednesday that he was asking the help of the city’s Department of Engineering of Public Works (DEPW) to determine the estimated cost to build a new office so that they could request for a budget for this.

Orcullo said that would be on top of the cost of the new equipment and other materials that they would need to purchase for their daily operations.

If they would have the Programs of Works and Estimates from the DEPW, he said then they could then would determine how much budget they would ask for the project.

The Cebu City Market Authority Office, which was then located at the second floor of Unit III in the Carbon Public Market was destroyed last November, after that part of the market was gutted by fire.

The damage at Unit III in Carbon Public Market was pegged at over P1-million. It also happened two days after the City Council approved the P8.1-billion budget for the fiscal year 2019.

A total of P69-million was set aside as budget for all market-related operations of the city government.

These included not only the market authority office but also the seven city-owned markets such as the rest of Carbon Public Market, T. Padilla Public Market, Taboan Public Market, Pardo Public Market, Pasil Fish Port, Ramos Public Market, and Mango Trade Mall (Block 27, North Reclamation Area).

Orcullo said that for the 2019 budget the city government allocated close to P5 billion for the supposed rehabilitation of their office at Unit III.

In the meantime, Orcullo said they were temporarily housed inside Del Mar Hall in City Hall’s legislative building as they were awaiting the post-fire recommendations of the City’s Engineers Office on what to do with their gutted office.

He also said that the renewal of market lease permits were still suspended since they would give way for the renewal of business permits which would take place this January.

“But even if the renewal for market permits is still suspended, our vendors can still continue to sell their goods. The renewal is still suspended considering that related offices such as CTO (City Treasurer’s Office) will be busy for the renewal of business permits,” said Orcullo.