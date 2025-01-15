Marcos orders reinstatement of DOT’s P400M budget for branding

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday ordered the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to restore the P400 million branding budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) in a statement said Marcos made the order during a meeting with Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in Malacañang.

“Restore the P400 million branding budget of DOT to sustain the momentum,” Marcos was quoted by the PCO as saying.

The funding, said Marcos, will be sourced from the Office of the President’s contingency fund.

According to the chief executive, the Philippines cannot afford to lose the momentum it already has in the international scene.

His view is boosted by the recent accomplishments of Filipino talents such as two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and The Voice US champ Sofronio Vasquez.

“We have to maintain the momentum. There is already momentum. It doesn’t hurt that we have people like Sofronio winning The Voice and that we have Caloy Yulo winning the Olympics,” Marcos said.

“All of these things that our people are doing that is great for the Philippines,” he emphasized.

“And then, we’re still living off the wonderful performance of Filipino health workers during Covid. Hindi na makakalimutan ‘yon (we will not forget that),” said Marcos.

DOT’s global campaign

Frasco, for her part, echoed Marcos’ sentiments.

She noted that a shortage of funds for the DOT will lead to reduced engagement with target audiences, fewer trade and consumer activation opportunities, and the absence of global media placements.

The DOT chief also reported that the country gained P760 billion in international visitor receipts from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

She attributed this development to the government’s global campaign to promote Philippine tourism.

Frasco also bared that foreign tourists in the Philippines stayed longer at an average of 11 nights in 2024 as compared to only nine in 2019.

