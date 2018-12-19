Edukasyon.ph thanks partner schools for support

EDUKASYON.PH thanked all its current and upcoming partner schools for a successful partnership in 2018.

A total of 107 new client schools pledged their support to Edukasyon.ph’s mission to promote access to education in the Philippines.

On the other hand, 33 schools that have worked with Edukasyon.ph over the years renewed their contracts with the educational platform.

The company was also grateful to all its school partners for supporting the online platform throughout the years.

“We are truly thankful for a lot of things that happened in 2018,” said Henry Motte-Muñoz, CEO of Edukasyon.ph.

“We believe that we are getting closer to providing each student a chance for a better future — all of which could not have been possible without the support of our more than 400 partner schools, and we look forward to growing our network further in 2019.”

Expect more developments and upcoming opportunities to come as the educational platform has more plans set for the coming year. /PR