Danao’s Halad Kang Mano Amon Run slated Sunday

ONE of Cebu’s longest running footraces, the “Halad Kang Mano Amon Run” will roll off this Sunday, December 23, at the Plaza Mano Amon in Danao City, north Cebu.

The running event, which is now on its 40th year, has been the stepping stone of many of Cebu’s top runners such as current Milo Marathon Queen Mary Joy Tabal and her trainer John Philip Dueñas, who is from Danao City.

The running event is held to honor Danao City’s grand old man Ramon “Mano Amon” Durano Sr.

The race will feature a 12-kilometer, 6k, and 3k distances. Each distance will be divided into five categories: Open, Danao City residents, Collegiate, High School, and Elementary.

Registration is free. To register, one can visit the Danao City’s office of the City administrator at the City Hall complex, or contact 266-9976 and look for Marley, Jennifer, and JP.

Registration is ongoing until December 21.