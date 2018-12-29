Duterte taps Nica on entry of foreigners to Subic freeport zone

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered government agencies to consult the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (Nica) on the entry of foreign nationals at Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Duterte signed on December 18 Executive Order (EO) 72 on December 18, amending EO 271 signed in 1995.

The new EO issues guidelines on the admission and stay of foreigners in the Subic Special Economic and Freeport Zone.

Under the new EO, Duterte ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Bureau of Immigration (BI), and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) to jointly implement his order and issue guidelines in consultation with Nica “to ensure that there will be no detriment to national security” on the entry of foreign nationals at Subic Freeport Zone.

The EO stated that “foreign nationals not categorized as restricted as determined by the DFA” are allowed to enter all ports of entry of the Subic Freeport Zone for business and tourism purposes and stay without visa for a maximum period of 14 days, subject to certain conditions.

The EO also authorized DFA, BI, and SBMA to collect reasonable fees for the processing of no visa entry and applications for visa waivers.

In his EO, Duterte ordered foreigners who enter the Freeport zone to depart only from the Subic Bay International Airport (SBIA) or Subic Bay Piers and Wharves.