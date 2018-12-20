Domestic flights canceled due to bad weather – Miaa

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) on Thursday said some domestic flights were canceled due to inclement weather.

In an advisory, Miaa said the following flights were canceled as of 1:20 p.m.:

Cebu Pacific

5J 619 Manila – Tagbilaran

5J 620 Tagbilaran – Manila

5J 617 Manila – Tagbilaran

5J 618 Tagbilaran – Manila

According to the state weather bureau, Visayas and Mindanao regions will have cloudy skies and scattered rains due to the trough of low pressure area (LPA).

The LPA was last spotted 955 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.