After allegedly being ‘disrespected,’ Alaska import eager for another PBA stint

For the next time that he is needed, Mike Harris won’t beat around the bush too long to sign up with Alaska again.

The winner of the PBA Governors’ Cup’s Best Import award on Wednesday night said that he will definitely be back for another tour of duty if the Aces would want him again, this, after he claimed that someone from Magnolia disrespected him after the Hotshots won the crown at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“They chased me for eight years (to get me here), so it’s my turn to chase them (Alaska management) for a few months now (to take me back),” Harris said after telling reporters what happened after the game.

“They mocked us, it was just lack of respect,” said Harris, who didn’t go into mentioning the specific person behind the taunt.

“(It was) total disrespect of character for a person to be like that, especially for someone of their age and respect in the league.”

The series ended, 4-2 after a 102-86 Magnolia win on Wednesday, though the final tally doesn’t really give an idea of how close the series was.

Fuel for next year

And coming so close, Harris said that he got the “fuel” to come back, and do something he did in Puerto Rico — when the Aces were trying to sign him up since 2010 — and reward this PBA franchise with a championship.

“But it’s OK, don’t worry about it,” Harris said of the incident.

“It’s part of the game (and) they’re excited. But it’s something I’ll never forget and it’s great fuel for next year if they (Aces) will have me (again).”

Something very similar happened in Puerto Rico with Leones de Ponce.

And Harris did return to win two straight titles for his club.

He was also named Finals MVP both times.

But right now, he feels for his Alaska teammates.

“It’s heartbreaking, especially with them,” he said. “But the team and the franchise are definitely making a step in the right direction.”

And Harris wants to be there when the Aces finally step on Promised Land again.