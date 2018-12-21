Tesda-7 builds ‘innovation center’ for scholars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in Central Visayas (TESDA–7) is building an innovation center inside their compound located along Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City to provide modern training facility for its scholars.

Tesda Director General Sec. Isidro Lapeña said that the P40 million project will include a display area for scholars works, a multi-media room and a multi-purpose room among others.

He said that the project that will be funded from 2017 and 2018 Tesda allocation is set for completion in six months.

“We need to innovate, we need to upgrade,” said Lapeña, who was in Cebu on Friday, to lead the ground breaking for the construction project.

He was joined by Tesda Central Visayas officials.