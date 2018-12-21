Police collar north Cebu drug supplier

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A joint operation by Danao and Carmen police led to the arrest of Castro Palma of Barangay Guinsay, Danao City at around 9 a.m. on Friday (December 21).

Supt. Jaime Quiocho Jr., Danao City Police Station chief, said that Palma, 40, supplies illegal drugs in northern Cebu towns and cities.

Police confiscated from his possession two large packs and two medium packs of suspected shabu worth around P708,000 and the P17,000 boodle money which police used during their operation.

Quiocho said they planned the buy-bust operation on Palma after they received tips from previously arrested drug suspects that they would source their supply of illegal drugs from him.

He said that Palma would also get his supply from a contact in Cebu City and dispose these to buyers coming from as far as Carmen town in northern Cebu.