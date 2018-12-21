Pasil peddler to spend Christmas behind bars

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Barely five months since his release from detention, Edwin Pacaña will have to spend Christmas behind bars after he was again arrested for the possession of illegal drugs at dawn today, December 21.

Chief Insp. Henrix Bancoleta, chief of the San Nicolas Police Station, said they confiscated 45 small packs of suspected shabu from Pacaña, 50.

Bancoleta said they planned the buy-bust operation after they received information coming from his neighbors and were relayed by Barangay Pasil officials to the police on Pacaña’s illegal drug operations.

The suspect, he said, is a known drug peddler in their area.

He was arrested last for illegal drugs possession and was released from detention in July 2018.