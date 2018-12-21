CSBT to require Zamboanga-bound travelers to present ID
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The management of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) announced today that they will be requiring travelers that are bound for Zamboanga City in Mindanao to present a valid Identification Card (ID) before they will be issued a bus ticket.
A Facebook post by Terminal Manager Joy Tumulak said that they will also be asked to secure a priority number, a day before their scheduled travel.
Posted by Jonathan Flores Tumulak on Thursday, December 20, 2018
“Gidili ang magpa reserba ug laing pasahero, gawas lang kung kini PWD, Senior Citizen, pregnant o inahan may dala nga batang gamay,” said Tumulak’s post.
Tumulak said on his Facebook post that Zamboanga-bound travels scheduled on today (Friday) and Saturday are already fully booked.
Available trips are scheduled on Sunday yet, he added.
