CSBT to require Zamboanga-bound travelers to present ID

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The management of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) announced today that they will be requiring travelers that are bound for Zamboanga City in Mindanao to present a valid Identification Card (ID) before they will be issued a bus ticket.

A Facebook post by Terminal Manager Joy Tumulak said that they will also be asked to secure a priority number, a day before their scheduled travel.

“Gidili ang magpa reserba ug laing pasahero, gawas lang kung kini PWD, Senior Citizen, pregnant o inahan may dala nga batang gamay,” said Tumulak’s post.

Tumulak said on his Facebook post that Zamboanga-bound travels scheduled on today (Friday) and Saturday are already fully booked.

Available trips are scheduled on Sunday yet, he added.