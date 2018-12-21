Palace suspends government work nationwide on Dec 26

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Friday suspended work in government offices nationwide on December 26.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued the order through Memorandum Circular No. 55.

“In order to give the employees of the government full opportunity to celebrate such holiday with their families and loved ones, work in government offices throughout the country, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, local government units, and other agencies and instrumentalities, is hereby suspended on 26 December 2018,” Medialdea said.

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” he added.

The public official also said “suspension of work on the same date in other branches of government and in independent commissions or bodies, as well as in private companies and offices, is left to the sound discretion of their respective heads/management.”

Earlier, the Palace has suspended government work on January 2, 2019.