Priland spreads Christmas cheer

In keeping with the season of giving, Cebu developer Priland Development Corporation held an outreach program on December 15, 2018. Many of the company’s residential projects are in Mactan, and it was decided that having beneficiaries in nearby Cordova would be an apt way of giving back to the community.

For Priland’s corporate social responsibility effort, the company partnered with the Albert Schweitzer Familienwerk Foundation Philippines, Incorporated (ASFFPI) in Pilipog, Cordova. Also known as “Children’s Haven”, ASFFPI is a non-stock, non-profit, and non-government organization that helps abandoned, neglected, and exploited children, women, families, seniors, and disabled people in need by providing shelter and other basic needs for survival, protection, development, and participation.

Among the donations were school bags with school supplies, and sacks of rice and canned goods. The day was made celebratory with games and dance presentations.

“We’re thankful to be able to share our blessings with the wider community,” said Priland President Ramon Carlo Yap, “Wherever our projects may be, Priland Development Corporation seeks to be a good neighbor.”