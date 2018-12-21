PNP: Secure your social media accounts for the holidays

MANILA, Philippines — Are you keen on sharing videos of your holiday parties on Facebook or your vacation snapshots on Instagram?

You might have to delay posting that if you want to safeguard your belongings, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP reminded the public on Friday to secure their social media accounts, by restricting access to personal posts. This is particularly important for people sharing photos which may indicate that there is nobody inside their respective residences.

“Magandang ipa-alala natin sa ating mga kababayan ‘yong paggamit ng social media, sana lagyan natin ng level of security, importante din na meron tayong privacy do’n sa mga gagawin natin ngayong holidays,” Deputy Spokesperson Supt. Kimberly Molitas said in a briefing in Camp Crame.

“We know that we are all in a festive mode, pero maganda rin na isipin natin ‘yong security ng ating families. Nire-recommend natin na medyo i-hold muna natin ‘yong pagpopost sa social media, siguro for a couple of hours or a day,” she added.