USJ-R is the Cesafi Girls Beach Volleyball champion

The University of San Jose- Recoletos’ (USJ-R) sister duo of Krizzia and Chriszelle Anne Caasi handed the Baby Jaguars the back-to-back titles in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Girls Beach Volleyball title.

USJ-R retained its title after defeating University of Southern Philippines Foundation’s (USPF) pair of Tracy Cortes and Maria Tes Gloria, 21-17, 21-12, on Saturday afternoon, December 22, at the Fort San Pedro Sand Court in Plaza Independencia.

The Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Baby Cobras finished third in the competition.

Krizzia Cassi was hailed as the Most Valuable Player.