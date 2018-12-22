USJ-R is the Cesafi Girls Beach Volleyball champion
The University of San Jose- Recoletos’ (USJ-R) sister duo of Krizzia and Chriszelle Anne Caasi handed the Baby Jaguars the back-to-back titles in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Girls Beach Volleyball title.
USJ-R retained its title after defeating University of Southern Philippines Foundation’s (USPF) pair of Tracy Cortes and Maria Tes Gloria, 21-17, 21-12, on Saturday afternoon, December 22, at the Fort San Pedro Sand Court in Plaza Independencia.
The Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Baby Cobras finished third in the competition.
Krizzia Cassi was hailed as the Most Valuable Player.
