Ateneo dismisses bully student after ‘thorough investigation’

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) has dismissed the student involved in the bullying incident caught on video, which went viral on social media recently.

In a statement, President Fr. Jose Ramon Villarin SJ said that after “thorough investigation” and meeting with both parties concerned, the administration of the university decided to dismiss the bully student.

“The decision of the administration is to impose the penalty of dismissal on the student caught bullying another student in the comfort room of the school,” Villarin said Sunday.

“This means that he is no longer allowed to come back to the Ateneo,” he added.