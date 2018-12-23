Fire damages private rooms of Mandaue KTV

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A KTV bar located in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City was forced to suspend its operations after a fire damaged private rooms located on the second floor of the establishment, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Jonrey Olmillo of the Mandaue City Fire Department said that the flame started at the second floor ceiling of the KTV bar located along the national highway in Mandaue City.

Olmillo said that the fire was raised to second alarm an hour after it hit K45 (formerly known as Club Hareem) and was placed under control at 1:46 a.m.

While none of the KTV’s employees and customers were hurt, the fire badly damaged private rooms that were located on its second floor.

Fire investigators pegged damaged caused by the fire at P500,000.