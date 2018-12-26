2 men killed in Lapu, Mandaue shooting

TWO persons were killed in separate shooting incidents in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue on Christmas day.

Paruk Mustafa Miguel, 30, of Sitio Iba Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, died near his residence at past 3 p.m. on Christmas day after a group of men attacked the victim and his companions.

Chief Inspector Juan Capacio, chief of Marigondon Police Station, said the victim’s group was accused of slapping a neighbor.

Police are eyeing revenge as motive in the killing.

Capacio said the victim’s companions refused to divulge the names of the suspects.

A Muslim leader in the area instead said they will try to settle the case themselves.

In Mandaue City, a man playing a color game along the road in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia was gunned down by two men on board a motorcycle at past 12 midnight of Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Randolph Gonzales, legal age, residing at said barangay.

According to Chief Inspector Aldrin Villacampa, chief of Centro Police Station, witnesses said that while the victim was playing a roadside color game, the suspects arrived on board a motorcycle. The back rider then approached the victim and shot him several times.

The assailants, who wore helmets, immediately fled after the

attack.

Investigators found fifteen (15) spent cartridges of .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene. They are now conducting a follow-up operation.