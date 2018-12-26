Mak Tumang reveals third Miss U gown

The third gown is called Perla Oriente.

But Catriona Gray was not able to wear this creation by designer Mak Tumang in any of the Miss Universe events.

Mak Tumang, the person behind Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s show-stopping gowns, revealed the third gown in a Facebook post on December 26.

Gray was supposed to wear the gown on the Thai Night Gala Dinner on December 5 at the Dusit Thani Bangkok.

But in the event, pageant website, missosology.org, reported that 94 candidates “wore Thai contemporary gowns made with Mutmee Thai Silk” which were created by 19 Thai designers.

Posted by Mak Tumang on Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Missology noted that the Thai silk were from the support foundation of her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

This was the reason why Gray was not able to wear “Perla Oriente.”

Tumang said Perla Oriente is an ode to the Philippines.

“Pearl of the Orient Seas is the byname given to our beautiful country, the Philippines. Even our National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal referred the country with this sobriquet in his poem: Mi último adiós,” he wrote.

“Aside from the fact that our country is one of the largest producers of pearls, the Philippines is truly a gem! It is beautiful, enchanting and captivating. Indeed a high value and rare pearl!” added Tumang.

Tumang described Perla Oriente is “an extolment of the Philippines.”

“May we always be proud of our roots. May we always treasure and cherish it as this is and will always be our ‘Bayang Magiliw…Perlas ng Silanganan’,” wrote Tumang.