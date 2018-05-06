Mayon Volcano spews out 2 ash plumes

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — Mayon Volcano in Albay province belched out ash plumes twice on Thursday morning, indicating that the volcano remains unstable, a Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) report said.

The phreatic blasts were recorded at 8:17 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. The Phivolcs report did not specify the height of the ash plumes.

Renato Solidum, Phivolcs director, said the phreatic or steam-driven explosions were triggered by a steam pressure that developed underneath the volcano’s vent.

He said that when steam mixes with lava, it produces a pressure that resulted to a phreatic eruption.

Solidum said Phivolcs instrument observed a significant bulging around the midsection of the volcano’s edifice.

He said the Thursday phreatic episodes, however, do not warrant the raising of the volcano’s current alert status.

Alert level 2 remains hoisted over Mount Mayon.

Solidum reiterated his agency’s warning to the public to keep out of the volcano’s permanent six-kilometer danger zone.