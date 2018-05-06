Mayon Volcano spews out 2 ash plumes
LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — Mayon Volcano in Albay province belched out ash plumes twice on Thursday morning, indicating that the volcano remains unstable, a Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) report said.
The phreatic blasts were recorded at 8:17 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. The Phivolcs report did not specify the height of the ash plumes.
Renato Solidum, Phivolcs director, said the phreatic or steam-driven explosions were triggered by a steam pressure that developed underneath the volcano’s vent.
He said that when steam mixes with lava, it produces a pressure that resulted to a phreatic eruption.
Solidum said Phivolcs instrument observed a significant bulging around the midsection of the volcano’s edifice.
He said the Thursday phreatic episodes, however, do not warrant the raising of the volcano’s current alert status.
Alert level 2 remains hoisted over Mount Mayon.
Solidum reiterated his agency’s warning to the public to keep out of the volcano’s permanent six-kilometer danger zone.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.