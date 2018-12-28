Awards and recognitions

Cebu Daily News rolled out its first issue on Feb. 8, 1998.

In just 20 years, Cebu’s only independent paper has bagged several local, national and international awards.

We remember these recognitions with gratitude.

PHILIPPINE PRESS INSTITUTE

Best in Editorial Page (2006, 2007, 2010, 2014, 2016)

Best Edited Community Paper (2006, 2008, 2010,

2016, 2018)

Best in Photojournalism (2006, 2009, 2014, 2015)

Best in Business Economic Reporting (2006, 2008)

Best Reporting on Disasters (2014)



CEBU ARCHDIOCESAN MASS MEDIA AWARDS (CAMMA, Archdiocese of Cebu)

Best Feature: Jason Baguia (2005)

Best in Editorial Cartoon (2009, 2013)

Best Feature: Ador Vincent Mayol (2015, 2017)

Best in News Writing: Ador Vincent Mayol (2015, 2017)



CATHOLIC MASS MEDIA AWARDS (CMMA, Archdiocese of Manila)

Best Feature: Ador Vincent Mayol (2016, 2017, 2018)

Best News Coverage: Ador Vincent Mayol, Eileen Mangubat (2016)

Best News Coverage: Ador Vincent Mayol (2017)

Best News Coverage: Ador Vincent Mayol, Edralyn Benedicto, Jose Santino

Bunachita, Rosalie Abatayo, Nestle Semilla, and Fem Dumaboc (2018)

Best News Feature: Ador Vincent Mayol (2018)



GLOBE MEDIA EXCELLENCE AWARD

Reporter of the Year for Print: Marian Codilla (2012)

Reporter of the Year for Print: Ador Vincent Mayol

(2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Reporter of the Year for Print: Cris Evert Lato (2017)

Reporter of the Year for Online Portal: Ador Vincent

Mayol (2016)

Columnist of the Year: Atty. Gloria Estenzo-Ramos

(2015, 2016, 2017)

Photojournalist of the Year: Ferdinand Edralin (2016)

ROTARY CLUB OF MANILA

Regional Newspaper of the Year (2004)

UNITED NATIONS “FOCUS ON YOUR WORLD” ENVIRONMENTAL PHOTO CONTEST

Honorable mention: Fish Kill, Tonee Despojo

(2004)

MARSHALL MCLUHAN AWARD FOR JOURNALISM

“Journalism in time of Haiyan — The evolving role of the community press in covering natural disasters” : Eileen Mangubat (2013)

INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE MISSION (IJM) AND PEACE AND CONFLICT

JOURNALISM NETWORK (PECOJON) JUSTICE AWARD

Hard News Category: Ador Vincent Mayol (2011, 2013)

Feature Category: Ador Vincent Mayol (2013)

MEGA CEBU INVESTIGATIVE REPORT COMPETITION, PRINT CATEGORY

Grand Prize Winner: Cebu Daily News team (2018)

The winning stories were edited by:

Eileen Mangubat

Ma. Edralyn Benedicto

Rosemarie Holganza- Borromeo

Dennis Singson