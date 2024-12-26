‘Amihan’, ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Luzon, Mindanao

MANILA – The impact of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” has lessened but will continue to bring light to moderate rains over the eastern section of Northern Luzon, the weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Rhea Torres said that after bringing heavy to intense rains over parts of the country in the past few days, the shear line would have no impact on any parts of the country on Thursday.

However, she said the shear line would affect the country on Friday and the next few days.

Torres said the rest of the country will experience possible isolated thunderstorms.

No low pressure area (LPA) is being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), she added.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 24°C; Laoag City, 24°C to 31°C; Tagaytay City, 22°C to 29°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 31°C; Iloilo City, 25°C to 31°C; Cagayan de Oro, 25°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 31°C. (PNA)

