Attempted murder suspect slain in a shootout with Cebu police

CEBU CITY, Philippines- An attempted murder suspect was killed in a shootout with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and Guadalupe Police Precinct of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City at 11 a.m today (December 30).

Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos , chief of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), said a warrant of arrest issued by Toledo City Regional Trial Court Branch 69 Presiding Judge Hermis Montero was being served against the suspect, Hamilton Juares, when the latter resisted and fired at the arresting officers, resulting to an exchange of fire.

Operatives from the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) were serving the arrest warrant, as Juares, 32, was facing the attempted murder case in his hometown, Toledo City, some 50 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Batobalonos said they rushed Juares to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.