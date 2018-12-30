Golden Prince spreads joy to Pasil residents

ON December 19, 2018, a group of dynamic team members from Golden Prince Hotel and Golden Valley Hotel volunteered their time and services to join hands and spread the joy of the season to the families living in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City.

It has always been part of Golden Prince & Valley Hotels’ lifelong commitment to provide royalty experience to the Cebuanos.

This year, the team had partnered with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) to show support for their project known as the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program).

In coordination with the DSWD officers and barangay officials, the team was able to organize a gathering of mothers and their children featuring fun and games. After which, backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to the children in preparation for their schooling after the Christmas break.

The activities concluded with a hearty lunch prepared by the Golden culinary team.

The volunteers were led by Operations head James Fernandez, and were closely supervised by executive housekeeper Nerea Mendaros, sales manager Lelet Velasquez, and senior sales team leader Odette Rosell.